Lakers had unlikely good luck charm for Game 6 win over Grizzlies

The Los Angeles Lakers got an unexpected visit from an old friend as they closed out their first-round playoff series on Friday.

Legendary actor Jack Nicholson made a surprise appearance at Crypto.com Arena for the Lakers’ Game 6 against the Memphis Grizzlies. Showtime’s Rachel Nichols shared that it was Nicholson’s first time at a Lakers game since opening night of the 2021-22 season (a span of over a year-and-a-half).

Jack Nicholson back courtside for the Lakers – first time since last season’s opening night. pic.twitter.com/OEyr3XPsqA — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) April 29, 2023

The Lakers also aired a brief video during the game acknowledging Nicholson’s presence.

Jack Nicholson is back courtside at a Lakers playoff game for the first time in a long time. pic.twitter.com/MFIvMz4XxZ — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) April 29, 2023

LeBron James even shared a cool moment with Nicholson.

Jack Nicholson 🤝 LeBron James 🤩 pic.twitter.com/pYDXnhwThR — NBA Brasil (@NBABrasil) April 29, 2023

Nicholson, who just turned 86 earlier this month, is easily the single most iconic Lakers fan. He has been a season ticket holder since 1970 (even pre-dating the Buss family’s ownership of the team) and was a constant fixture at his courtside seat everywhere from the Great Western Forum to Staples Center. The Oscar-winning actor has attended thousands of Lakers games over the years, usually with pal Lou Adler (a record and film producer who still sometimes goes to games himself at 89 years old). Countless funny stories about Nicholson’s courtside antics are also out there.

Granted, Nicholson had stopped attending games almost entirely after the COVID-19 pandemic started. But he returned triumphantly on Friday and ended up being a huge good luck charm for the Lakers. They blew out the Grizzlies by 40 points (125-85) to end their season and got to talk copious amounts of trash afterwards.

It’s good to have Jack back.