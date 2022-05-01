Lamar Odom got neck tattoo of late Kobe Bryant

Lamar Odom has himself a new tattoo, one with personal meaning.

Odom revealed in an interview with the New York Post’s Page Six that he got a picture of Kobe Bryant’s face tattooed on his neck. Odom said he was inspired to get the tattoo after dreaming of the late Bryant multiple times while in the “Celebrity Big Brother” house.

“It’s just his face. It’s on my neck. When I was in the ‘CBB’ house I dreamed [of] him four or five times,” Odom told Page Six Style over Zoom.

“They were really vivid and easy to remember because he was talking to me in the dreams,” Odom said of his dreams.

Odom was teammates with Bryant on the Los Angeles Lakers. Bryant staunchly supported Odom when they were teammates. Bryant tried to be there for Odom and helped Lamar after the former Sixth Man of the Year’s frightening overdose in Nevada in 2015.

Odom said he was in rough shape in early 2020 following Bryant’s death. Now, Odom has made it past his grief and dedicated a part of his body to Bryant.