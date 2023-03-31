 Skip to main content
Ex-NBA All-Star officially announces his retirement

March 31, 2023
by Larry Brown
LaMarcus Aldridge warming up

Oct 28, 2019; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs center LaMarcus Aldridge (12) warms up before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

A former NBA All-Star has officially announced his retirement.

LaMarcus Aldridge announced via Twitter Friday that he is done playing.

“In the words of TB12, you only get one big, emotional retirement… so, on that note…I’m thankful for all the memories, family and friends I made throughout my career. It was one hell of a ride and I enjoyed every min! 12,” Aldridge wrote.

Aldridge was referencing Tom Brady in his tweet. Brady retired in 2022 but made a comeback and returned a month later. He then retired again after the season.

Aldridge retired two years ago due to a heart condition, but returned several months later. He played in 47 games for the Nets last season. He didn’t sign with any teams this season and he worked out for the Mavericks in February. Apparently nothing came of that.

Aldridge was the No. 2 overall pick in 2006 out of Texas. He made seven All-Star teams — four while with the Portland Trail Blazers and three while with the San Antonio Spurs. For his career, Aldridge averaged 19.1 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

