Ex-NBA All-Star officially announces his retirement

A former NBA All-Star has officially announced his retirement.

LaMarcus Aldridge announced via Twitter Friday that he is done playing.

In the words of TB12, you only get one big, emotional retirement… so, on that note…I’m thankful for all the memories, family and friends I made throughout my career. It was one hell of a ride and I enjoyed every min! 12 — LaMarcus Aldridge (@aldridge_12) March 31, 2023

Aldridge was referencing Tom Brady in his tweet. Brady retired in 2022 but made a comeback and returned a month later. He then retired again after the season.

Aldridge retired two years ago due to a heart condition, but returned several months later. He played in 47 games for the Nets last season. He didn’t sign with any teams this season and he worked out for the Mavericks in February. Apparently nothing came of that.

Aldridge was the No. 2 overall pick in 2006 out of Texas. He made seven All-Star teams — four while with the Portland Trail Blazers and three while with the San Antonio Spurs. For his career, Aldridge averaged 19.1 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.