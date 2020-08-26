LaMelo Ball reportedly signs endorsement deal with Puma

Projected top NBA draft pick LaMelo Ball has his endorsement deal.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Ball has agreed to sign with Puma.

This is a nice get for Puma, which has done well with young NBA stars recently as it reestablishes its basketball brand. Ball joins other recent high draft picks such as DeAndre Ayton, RJ Barrett, Marvin Bagley, and Michael Porter Jr. on the company’s roster. Ball also has the opportunity to develop into one of Puma’s signature athletes. The company doesn’t quite have the star names that Nike and other competitors do, giving Ball room to grow.

It also means Ball won’t be going near Big Baller Brand. The shoe line owned by Ball’s father still exists with big plans in its future, but LaMelo won’t be a part of that.