LeBron James hints at notable side career move

June 6, 2022
by Darryn Albert
The King may be trying to further expand his empire.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James seemed to complain this week about the sheer number of so-called basketball experts that the social media era has spawned. James also hinted that he might start a podcast of his own.

“It’s so funny to me how many basketball experts there are on this app,” wrote James. “Everybody [is] Dr. James Naismith! It’s fascinating.

“Jumping on someone[‘s] podcast soon,” James added. “Maybe my own.”

There is certainly no shortage of NBA players, both current and former, in the podcast game right now. Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson (for SHOWTIME), Draymond Green (The Volume), and JJ Redick (ThreeFourTwo Productions) are a few that come to mind.

James already has his own big digital media company (UNINTERRUPTED) with longtime business partner Maverick Carter, joining the conversation in a similar way with the TV show “The Shop” on HBO. Recently, James also reached a historic milestone in his business career. Now a foray into podcasting could be the next step for the former NBA MVP.

