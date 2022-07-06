LeBron James reacts to viral Bronny James dunk video

LeBron James reacted on social media this week to a big dunk by his son, Bronny, that went viral.

Bronny played in an AAU showcase event called “The Battle” this past weekend. On Monday, Hoop Central re-posted a video of Bronny’s ferocious dunk to their Twitter page. In the video, Bronny was seen throwing down a vicious right-handed dunk, while his dad was on the bench dressed in a neon shirt. Rayvon Griffith, Bronny’s teammate with their AAU club “The Blue Chips,” slammed down another big dunk in the video that got LeBron out of his chair as well.

On Twitter Monday, LeBron quote-tweeted the video with seven “triumph” emojis.

The showcase took place at LeBron James’ alma-mater at St. Vincent–St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio.

In a different game during the same showcase, Bronny had an emphatic block that resembled many blocks that his father has made over the years.

According to 247 Sports, Bronny is the 47th-ranked player in the class of 2023 and the 12th-ranked player in the state of California. His top four college choices are all true blue blood programs: Duke, Kansas, North Carolina and Kentucky.

Bronny will be eligible to enter the NBA Draft as early as 2024. In doing so, he could fulfill a longstanding wish of his dad.