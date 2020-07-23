LeBron James trolls Washington NFL team over not having name

The NFL’s Washington franchise announced on Thursday that they will not have a new nickname in place for the 2020 season, which led to a lot of laughter and criticism from sports fans around the country. LeBron James was among them.

Not long after word surfaced that Washington will simply be known as the “Washington Football Team” this season, LeBron took to Twitter to troll the franchise. The Los Angeles Lakers star said they must have “had a thorough intense long board meeting about that one.”

Just waking back up from my pregame nap to see about The Washington Football team??? . Is that real?? No way! Oh man they had a thorough intense long board meeting about that one huh. — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 23, 2020

Washington will be sticking with the same color scheme going forward, and their new uniforms look an awful lot like their old ones. Owner Daniel Snyder has reportedly been wrapped up in a trademark battle over the team’s preferred new nickname, so that is likely why they had to settle for “Washington Football Team” for the time being.

A series of pending trademarks may have given a hint about what the next Washington nickname will be, but it may be several months or more before we know for sure.