Ex-NBA All-Star Micheal Ray Richardson dies at 70

Former New York Knicks star point guard Micheal Ray Richardson has died.

Richardson’s close friend and attorney John Zelbst told Marc J. Spears of Andscape on Tuesday that Richardson has died at the age of 70. He had recently been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

“The basketball world and anyone Michael came in contact with lost a great sportsman,” Zelbst said. “He lived life to the fullest. He overcame the most incredible odds to accomplish what he did in life. He serves as an example on how to redeem yourself and make something of yourself. I think he is the greatest NBA player that has never been inducted into the Hall of Fame. Incredible player — player, person and family man.”

Richardson began his NBA career with the Knicks in 1978. The former University of Montana star was drafted with the No. 4 overall pick, and he quickly developed into one of the best players in the league.

Richardson played his first four seasons with the Knicks. He was named an All-Star three straight years from 1980-1982. Richardson was also selected to the NBA All-Defensive First Team in 1980 and 1981. He then spent a brief time with the Golden State Warriors during the 1982-83 season before being traded to the New Jersey Nets. Richardson made his fourth All-Star appearance in 1985.

Midway through his fourth season with the Nets in 1986, Richardson was banned from the NBA for violating the league’s drug policy a third time. Richardson had substance abuse problems stemming from cocaine use.

Richardson told Andscape earlier this year that being banned from the NBA was his “darkest day.”

“My darkest day was when the guy (from the NBA) met me at the airport and told me I was banned from the NBA,” Richardson said in May. “I will never forget that day. They waited for me in Newark. As soon as I got off the plane, I knew what was going on. After that, I went home and went on a few days binge. And then after that, I came to. I got myself into it. I have to get myself out.”

Richardson played in the Continental Basketball Association and for several different international teams after he was kicked out of the NBA. He later became a successful coach in the CBA and won multiple league titles.

In eight NBA seasons, Richardson averaged 14.8 points, 7.0 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game.