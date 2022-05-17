NBA thinking of making 1 big rule change

The NBA held its general managers meeting on Tuesday in Chicago, and the league is discussing making a change to one particular rule.

According to Shams Charania, the NBA is trying to discourage take fouls. The league is considering altering the take foul rule to give the offensive team one free throw and possession.

The NBA is eyeing a rule change to the “transition take foul” that would award the offensive team with one free throw and retaining possession, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Board of Governors vote set for July. The change is similar to current rules in G League. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 17, 2022

The take foul is when a player commits an intentional foul to stop a basket in transition. There is a belief that those fouls are not natural parts of the game, do not penalize the defensive team enough, and that they hurt the entertainment value because they rob fans of potentially exciting plays.

The NBA has made the take foul an issue of concern. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said last month that the league was considering some changes to the take foul rule.