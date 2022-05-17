 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, May 17, 2022

NBA thinking of making 1 big rule change

May 17, 2022
by Larry Brown
Adam Silver speaking

Feb 15, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver speaks at a press conference during NBA All Star Saturday Night at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA held its general managers meeting on Tuesday in Chicago, and the league is discussing making a change to one particular rule.

According to Shams Charania, the NBA is trying to discourage take fouls. The league is considering altering the take foul rule to give the offensive team one free throw and possession.

The take foul is when a player commits an intentional foul to stop a basket in transition. There is a belief that those fouls are not natural parts of the game, do not penalize the defensive team enough, and that they hurt the entertainment value because they rob fans of potentially exciting plays.

The NBA has made the take foul an issue of concern. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said last month that the league was considering some changes to the take foul rule.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus