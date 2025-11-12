Nico Harrison makes fitting social media update after getting fired by Mavericks

Nico Harrison’s firing has now become Instagram-official.

The Dallas Mavericks finally axed Harrison as the team’s general manager on Tuesday. The news comes after reports emerged last week indicating that Harrison’s job was in jeopardy.

Some curious fans tried checking Nico’s social media accounts to check for any activity post-firing. The former Nike executive made a fitting change to his Instagram bio. It now includes the word “Unemployed” underneath the line “Girl dad.”

Nico Harrison updated his Instagram bio to “unemployed.” 💀😭 pic.twitter.com/JIURgoZsrn — NBACentel (@TheNBACentel) November 11, 2025

The bio used to read “Mavericks General Manager.”

Despite Harrison turning himself into one of the most hated men in all of Dallas, he apparently still has a sense of humor left to make a cheeky edit to his Instagram profile. Things had gotten so bad before his firing that the Mavericks set up an emergency exit for Harrison during games to shield him from angry fans.

It may take him a long time to replace the “unemployed” tag with something worthwhile. Given the negative PR that any team or company would get if they offered Harrison a high-ranking job, the job market for his services is probably bleak.

