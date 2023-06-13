 Skip to main content
Nikola Jokic’s daughter wears awesome custom jacket to NBA Finals

June 12, 2023
by Larry Brown
Nikola Jokic holds his daughter

The Denver Nuggets beat the Miami Heat 94-89 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night to win their first championship in franchise history. Though Nikola Jokic isn’t big on being in the spotlight, all the attention was on him after the Nuggets won.

Cameras showed how Jokic handled the celebration. His first response was full of class and sportsmanship (more on that here). But then he began to celebrate with his family.

Jokic hugged his brothers, his wife and his daughter, Ognjena. ABC’s cameras captured Jokic hugging his daughter, which showed off the young girl’s great custom jacket.

The jacket had Nikola’s No. 15 on the back, as well as the Jokic name. The jacket also had a patch with the Serbia flag on the sleeve.

Later, Ognjena was wearing one of the Nuggets’ championship hats. She also had a custom T-shirt that said “TATA” on the back.

Jokic may not have won NBA MVP this season, but he won something even better — the championship.

