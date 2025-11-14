Pacers eyeing a trade for NBA fan favorite to fill in for Tyrese Haliburton

The Indiana Pacers need a change of plans after a horrific 1-10 start to the season. Now it appears that those plans could include a move for Grand Theft Alvarado.

Indiana has kept New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado on their radar throughout this early part of the season, veteran NBA writer Jake Fischer reported to Substack on Thursday. Fischer further characterizes Alvarado, a fan-favorite role player, as a “name to monitor for the Pacers” ahead of the February trade deadline.

The Pacers very (very) badly need the help at guard right now. Their two-time NBA All-Star at point guard, Tyrese Haliburton, will not play at all this season due to the Achilles tear he suffered in last season’s NBA Finals. Beyond that, Bennedict Mathurin (toe) is also hurt, and fellow guards Andrew Nembhard and TJ McConnell have missed time in the early season due to injury as well.

As for Alvarado, 27, he is known for his pesky defensive chops and is now rounding into form as an offensive player as well. Alvarado is averaging 6.7 points and 2.6 assists in under 19 minutes per game this season for the Pelicans and is shooting a career-high 42.9 percent from three. With the additional ability to handle the ball and calm the team down as they get into their offensive sets, Alvarado fits the player profile of what the Pacers could really use right now.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans are the worst team in the Western Conference at the moment at a dismal 2-9. After going 21-61 last season as well, it may be time for New Orleans to start blowing it up.

Alvarado is still known as one of the NBA’s great irritants and even got into a fight with an opponent a couple of weeks ago. For a Pacers sorely in need of some identity-setters with Haliburton out, Alvarado (under contract for $4.5 million this season with a $4.5 million option for next season too) might be just the right target for them.