Patrick Beverley has no-sex policy prior to games

March 22, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Patrick Beverley warming up

Apr 3, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) warms up before the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Beverley apparently practices a different form of load management.

The Chicago Bulls guard opened up this week during an episode of his self-titled podcast for Barstool Sports about his no-sex policy prior to games.

“I don’t have sex [the] night before games,” said Beverley, per ClutchPoints. “I want to have fresh [legs], you know what I’m saying? [My] wifey gon’ kill me though.”

Beverley is an 11-year NBA veteran who has played nearly 650 career games (regular season and playoffs), so he definitely knows what it takes to stay fresh. That policy probably helps keep him crisp for those early-afternoon matinee games especially.

It is unclear if Beverley has always had this policy or if this is just a natural consequence of aging and losing your stamina (he turns 35 in the summer). But the former All-Defensive Teamer is not the only professional athlete who has implemented a strategic abstinence method.

