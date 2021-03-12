PJ Tucker ‘frustrated’ Rockets have not traded him yet

PJ Tucker was a healthy scratch on Thursday night, and he reportedly is not happy with what is going.

The Houston Rockets big man is frustrated that he has not been traded yet, according to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon and Adrian Wojnarowski.

Reporting w/ @wojespn: As Rockets continue to discuss deals with several teams, P.J. Tucker is a healthy scratch vs. Kings and remains frustrated that he hasn’t been moved to a contender, sources said. It's unclear if Tucker will return to lineup before March 25 trade deadline. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) March 12, 2021

It’s no surprise that Tucker is upset.

The veteran forward has had issues with the Rockets for a while. He was frustrated over his contract situation with the team. He seemingly has been expecting a trade from the Rockets ever since they started making big changes.

Reports since January have suggested that Tucker would be dealt by Houston, but he remains with the team. The Rockets will likely deal Tucker since they’re not a contender and could get something in return for the veteran, who is set to be a free agent after the season.

Tucker is averaging 4.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game this season but is recognized for doing many of the little things well. Plenty of teams likely have interest in him.