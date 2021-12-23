Reporter shoots down LeBron James trade rumors

The Los Angeles Lakers’ struggles this season have led to some wild rumors and speculation. But none of it is reflective of reality.

There has been some chatter lately that LeBron James might want to play for a different team, one that is more of a contender than the Lakers. There was even talk about him considering his hometown team.

Would that happen? Absolutely not.

“That stuff is just totally false,” reporter Shams Charania said Wednesday on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

Charania, who is close with LeBron James’ camp, says he spoke with James’ agent Rich Paul and was told LeBron is not going anywhere.

It doesn’t take much to realize James isn’t going anywhere. He’s almost 38. He’s changed teams three times already. He accomplished his goal by returning to Cleveland and winning them a title. And he moved to the Lakers and won a championship with them too.

James’ goal at this point is to stick around long enough to play with his son, Bronny. He also enjoys being nearby his son’s high school — Sierra Canyon in the Los Angeles area. There just aren’t any compelling reasons for James to switch teams at this point; he’s not chasing rings.

Photo: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports