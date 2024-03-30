 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, March 29, 2024

RJ Barrett opens up about his brother’s death with emotional message

March 29, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Read
RJ Barrett in a Raptors uniform

Jan 18, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard RJ Barrett (9) dribbles the ball up court against the Chicago Bulls during the first quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Raptors wing RJ Barrett on Friday spoke to reporters for the first time following the tragic death of his younger brother, Nathan Barrett.

Nathan died on March 12, a day after the Raptors’ March 11 contest against the Denver Nuggets. RJ hasn’t played since.

The Raptors swingman is back with the team, but his exact return to the Raptors’ lineup remains unclear. RJ bared his emotions to the media Friday after practicing with the team.

“It’s a hard time, for sure,” RJ told reporters. “He was my best friend. I’m always missing him. I still text him. I still call him sometimes; I don’t know why. But I’m thankful for all the support from everybody & definitely from the Raptors.

“He was the best, man. I got basketball but he got everything else. … Whatever he put his mind to, he could do.”

RJ said that being around his teammates again has helped him immensely. The Duke alum also added that his brother would probably want him to return to the court and continue building up the Barrett family legacy.

Nathan, like his older brother, played at the renowned Montverde Academy in Florida. The 6’1″ guard was studying to become a pilot.

The exact cause of death was not shared. It was reported that Nathan had been ill for weeks prior to his passing.

Article Tags

Nathan BarrettRJ Barrett
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus