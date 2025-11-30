Larry Brown Sports

Rudy Gobert had a savage message for Jaylen Brown

Rudy Gobert taunts Jaylen Brown about his hair

Rudy Gobert appeared to offer some funny advice to Jaylen Brown following Saturday night’s game between the Boston Celtics and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Gobert and Brown had a brief conversation on the court after the Timberwolves beat the Celtics 119-115 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn. As the two shook hands, Gobert smiled and pointed to his own head.

Gobert was almost certainly telling Brown that the former NBA Finals MVP needs to consider shaving his head.

Brown has been exposed this year for having a fake hairline. The four-time NBA All-Star has left stains on the jerseys of multiple opposing players. It looked like he was going to commit to shaving his head at one point, but the 29-year-old refuses to embrace the bald life.

Gobert started shaving his head leading up to the 2025-26 season. Perhaps he feels liberated after fighting a losing battle with his hairline and thinks Brown should wave the white flag as well.

