Shaq has strange criticism of Joel Embiid

Shaquille O’Neal continues to be one tough guy to please.

The retired big man great appeared this week on Sports Illustrated’s “The Crossover” and offered a strange criticism of Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid. O’Neal said that Embiid was not a dominant low-post presence.

“I wouldn’t use the D-word,” said O’Neal of Embiid’s play. “He’s pretty good, really good, pretty good, but I would not use the D-word.”

It is definitely hard to describe the All-NBA center Embiid as anything but dominant, especially after the season that he just had. He scored 28.5 points per game on 51.3 percent from the field (both career-highs) with nearly half of his attempts coming from inside ten feet. In fact, Embiid might have been the MVP if a knee injury had not knocked him for several weeks in March.

Granted, we know by now to take O’Neal’s words with a grain of salt as he is notoriously harsh on today’s stars, especially the big men. Embiid probably won’t mind either seeing as he once thanked O’Neal for criticizing him.