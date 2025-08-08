Sophie Cunningham shares hilarious 5-word warning she received from her mom

Sophie Cunningham had direct involvement in the latest incident of a WNBA fan throwing a sex toy onto the court, and the Indiana Fever star says even her mother warned her that it was coming.

There have been three occasions over the past week-plus where a fan has thrown a dildo onto the court during a WNBA game. The latest was on Tuesday night, when Indiana’s game against the Los Angeles Sparks was briefly halted after a sex toy that came flying in from the stands grazed Cunningham’s leg. You can see the video here.

During the latest episode of her “Show Me Something” podcast, Cunningham revealed that her mother had a funny five-word warning for her prior to Tuesday night’s game. Cunningham’s mother told her to “watch out for flying dildos.”

“The funny thing is my parents and my sister, they literally text me before every game saying, like, ‘good luck.’ My mom, instead of my ‘good luck’ text she goes, ‘Watch out for flying dildos tonight,'” Cunningham said. “And then the other one said, ‘Did you really just post the dildo tweet? It got some legs.’ She goes, ‘It’s funny a lot of others think so too. Did you see the dildo hit the court?’ I never thought that I’d be talking about this with Momma P.”

Following the first two dildo-throwing incidents, Cunningham took to social media to plead with fans to put a stop to the trend. She said she was concerned a player was going to get hurt. That could be why Cunningham seemed to be the target of the latest toss.

Cunningham had a different reaction via social media following Tuesday night’s incident.