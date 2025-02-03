 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, February 2, 2025

Everyone said the same thing after Spurs acquired De’Aaron Fox in trade

February 2, 2025
by Larry Brown
Read

Article Tags

De'Aaron FoxSan Antonio SpursVictor Wembanyama
De'Aaron Fox practicing his shot

Feb 8, 2020; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) warms up before a game against the San Antonio Spurs at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

The San Antonio Spurs on Sunday pulled off a big trade for De’Aaron Fox, which left fans all saying the same thing.

The Spurs are receiving Fox from Sacramento in a three-team deal that also involves the Chicago Bulls. The Kings will receive Zach LaVine.

Here are terms of the deal.

Spurs receive: De’Aaron Fox, Jordan McLaughlin

Kings receive: Zach LaVine, Sidy Cissoko, three first-round picks (2025 Charlotte, 2027 San Antonio, 2031 Minnesota), three second-round picks (2025 Chicago, 2028 Denver, 2028 own back)

Bulls receive: Zach Collins, Tre Jones, Kevin Huerter, their own 2025 pick via the Spurs.

Fox had wanted out of Sacramento, and reports had said the Spurs were a likely suitor. That’s exactly where he ended up, and the move had fans saying they were excited for the Fox-Victor Wembanyama pairing.

Take a look at the reactions:

San Antonio was 21-25 at the time of the trade, behind even the 24-24 Kings. But fans are all optimistic about the Fox-Wembanyama pairing and think it will be fun and result in success for the Spurs. San Antonio has some work to do to improve this season and get into playoff contention. They have 36 games to do so.

After some down seasons, San Antonio seems to be back on track. First they landed Wemby in the draft, and now they have acquired De’Aaron Fox in a trade.