Everyone said the same thing after Spurs acquired De’Aaron Fox in trade

The San Antonio Spurs on Sunday pulled off a big trade for De’Aaron Fox, which left fans all saying the same thing.

The Spurs are receiving Fox from Sacramento in a three-team deal that also involves the Chicago Bulls. The Kings will receive Zach LaVine.

Here are terms of the deal.

Spurs receive: De’Aaron Fox, Jordan McLaughlin

Kings receive: Zach LaVine, Sidy Cissoko, three first-round picks (2025 Charlotte, 2027 San Antonio, 2031 Minnesota), three second-round picks (2025 Chicago, 2028 Denver, 2028 own back)

Bulls receive: Zach Collins, Tre Jones, Kevin Huerter, their own 2025 pick via the Spurs.

Fox had wanted out of Sacramento, and reports had said the Spurs were a likely suitor. That’s exactly where he ended up, and the move had fans saying they were excited for the Fox-Victor Wembanyama pairing.

Take a look at the reactions:

Fox and Wemby are about to run the NBA for the next 10+ years — Brett James (@thebrettjames1) February 3, 2025

NBA trade season is upon us wow I’m excited to see Wemby and Fox together https://t.co/Ej8yCVP1AA — Grace (@gracesporttakes) February 3, 2025

Fox and Wemby 👀 The Spurs are pushing for a postseason run. — Dante Turo (@DanteOnDeck) February 3, 2025

And here we go again. Fox-Wemby such a great fit. — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) February 3, 2025

Fox and Wemby my god it’s going to be cinema pic.twitter.com/KiCMAI4Aw7 — kenny miles (@Kmiles39) February 3, 2025

I like this move. Fox and wemby is gonna be fun! https://t.co/656aPnFoJl — Giomadeit (@giomadeit) February 3, 2025

San Antonio was 21-25 at the time of the trade, behind even the 24-24 Kings. But fans are all optimistic about the Fox-Wembanyama pairing and think it will be fun and result in success for the Spurs. San Antonio has some work to do to improve this season and get into playoff contention. They have 36 games to do so.

After some down seasons, San Antonio seems to be back on track. First they landed Wemby in the draft, and now they have acquired De’Aaron Fox in a trade.