 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, April 27, 2021

Steph Curry comments on Warriors’ blowout loss to Mavericks

April 27, 2021
by Larry Brown

Steph Curry

The Golden State Warriors were unprepared to play against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night and got blown out as a result.

The Warriors lost the game 133-103, but things got embarrassing early. Dallas went on a 28-0 run for most of the first quarter and part of the second. The run marked the longest scoring drought in an NBA game since 2009.

The Warriors trailed by 33 at the half and as many as 43 in the game.

Steph Curry, who has been hot all month, said his team “dropped the ball.”

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr acknowledged he didn’t have his team ready and said it was “very disappointing.”

Mychal Mulder, who scored 26 points, said that it felt like there was a lid on the basket during the stretch where they couldn’t score.

That sounds about right.

The game was a big one because of each team’s place in the standings. The top six teams in each conference are in the playoffs, while teams 7-10 need to participate in a play-in tournament. The Warriors are on the edge of making the playoffs as the No. 10 team, while the Mavs are in the six spot. Golden State was in striking distance of Dallas and held a tiebreaker against them. Thanks to their win, Dallas now has the tiebreaker.

Curry believes he should be NBA MVP this season. He’s made a strong case recently, but he definitely didn’t this time.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus