Vanessa Bryant shares touching Instagram post on wedding anniversary

It has been over a year now since Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were tragically killed in a helicopter accident, and Kobe’s wife Vanessa acknowledged another difficult milestone over the weekend.

Sunday would have been Kobe’s and Vanessa’s 20th wedding anniversary. Vanessa shared a touching post on Instagram.

Vanessa also shared an emotional video of Kobe gushing about his relationship with her:

Vanessa has posted touching tributes like that in the past. Another example was when she reflected on the anniversary of Kobe having his jersey numbers retired by the Los Angeles Lakers. You can see that post here.

Vanessa also recently got a tattoo to pay tribute to her late daughter Gianna.

Kobe and Vanessa got married in 2001. They have three other daughters — Natalia, Bianka and Capri.