Victor Wembanyama officially makes big NBA Draft decision

Likely No. 1 NBA Draft selection Victor Wembanyama confirmed the inevitable on Friday.

Wembanyama announced he had officially entered the NBA Draft and has submitted the necessary paperwork to the league office on Friday. The declaration comes ahead of Sunday’s entry deadline.

Wembanyama made the announcement on ESPN’s “NBA Today” and said he has no preference for which team wins the top pick in the NBA Draft lottery and thus has the opportunity to select him.

“I am not worried; there is no bad organization. I never tell myself I don’t like to go there,” Wembanyama said, via Jonathan Givony of ESPN. “Every organization is so careful about their players that there’s no wrong destination.”

The 7-foot-5 star has dominated the French league at age 19, and is arguably the most hyped draft prospect since LeBron James in 2003. He tried to joke that he would be holding off on the NBA earlier in the month, but nobody bought it, and now it is official.