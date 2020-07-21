Skip to main content
Videos show what courts look like at NBA bubble in Orlando

July 21, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

The NBA is a little over a week away from resuming its season inside the bubble campus in Orlando, and now we have a better idea of what the television broadcast for games is going to look like.

Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe captured some footage on Tuesday from inside the arenas where games will be held at Walt Disney World. You can see the tag line the NBA is using for the resumption of the season, which is “Whole New Game.” The video also showed where “Black Lives Matter” is painted in large letters on the court.

Washburn then shared a video of one of the secondary venues, and the theme was more or less the same.

Obviously, games are going to look a lot different this season. Fans will not be in attendance, and NBA commissioner Adam Silver recently teased a number of new features the league will use for TV broadcasts. At this point, fans just want basketball back. Any venue will do.

