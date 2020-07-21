Videos show what courts look like at NBA bubble in Orlando

Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe captured some footage on Tuesday from inside the arenas where games will be held at Walt Disney World. You can see the tag line the NBA is using for the resumption of the season, which is “Whole New Game.” The video also showed where “Black Lives Matter” is painted in large letters on the court.

A look at The Arena, where the big NBA games will be played. The biggest venue on the Disney bubble compound. #NBABubble pic.twitter.com/yn5KkzQRHl — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) July 21, 2020

Washburn then shared a video of one of the secondary venues, and the theme was more or less the same.

Now a look at one of the secondary venues for NBA Bubble games, the Visa Center. #NBABubble pic.twitter.com/4uk7QzYVLA — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) July 21, 2020

Obviously, games are going to look a lot different this season. Fans will not be in attendance, and NBA commissioner Adam Silver recently teased a number of new features the league will use for TV broadcasts. At this point, fans just want basketball back. Any venue will do.