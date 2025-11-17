Everyone said the same thing about the Jake Paul-Anthony Joshua fight

Jake Paul has gotten his wish with a fight against former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, and most people do not think the bout is going to go well for the former YouTube prankster.

The official announcement was made on Monday that Paul and Joshua will square off in a professional heavyweight boxing match on Dec. 19 at Kaseya Center in Miami. The fight is scheduled for eight three-minute rounds with 10-ounces gloves, which is the standard for heavyweight fitters.

The Paul-Joshua fight will be streamed live on Netflix.

Joshua is a legitimate boxer and unlike any opponent Paul has faced. Joshua is 28-4 and has been the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight champion at times during his career, though he’s lost four times since 2019. His most recent fight was in September 2024, and he lost to Daniel Dubois.

Most fans have made the same prediction about the fight, which is that Paul is in for a beating.

He doesn’t realise how cooked he is 😭 pic.twitter.com/eoYfSdJ1ks — 𝑫𝑭𝑮 (@DFG_UTD) November 17, 2025

Jake after one AJ right hook pic.twitter.com/Nmo1BYhZRU — SUAREZ (@suayrez) November 17, 2025

While Paul is fairly big at 6-foot-1, Joshua towers over him at 6-foot-6. Paul, who has gone 11-1 as a professional boxer, weighed in at just over 227 pounds when he fought Mike Tyson last year. Joshua was 252.5 pounds for his fight against Dubois.

Obviously, the goal for Paul is to increase his international exposure, make money and potentially give Joshua a better fight than most are anticipating. He probably would have had an easier time against the opponent who recently had to cancel on him.

Paul talked some serious trash about Joshua earlier this year when he proposed the idea for the fight. It seems unlikely that he is going to back that up on Dec. 19, but the roughly $100 million Paul is expected to make will be a nice consolation prize even if he is quickly knocked out.