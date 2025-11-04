Jake Paul-Gervonta Davis fight gets cancelled

The upcoming exhibition bout between Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis is officially off.

Most Valuable Productions and Netflix announced in a joint statement on Monday that the Paul-Davis fight, which was scheduled for Nov. 14 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla., has been cancelled. The statement did add though that the plan from here is for Paul to headline another event on Netflix in 2025.

“Our team has worked closely with all parties to navigate this situation responsibly,” Most Valuable Promotions CEO Nakisa Bidarian said in the statement. “While we will not be moving forward with this event, our plan still remains for Jake Paul to headline an event on Netflix in 2025.

“Details regarding a new date, location, Jake’s opponent, and additional bouts will be shared as soon as they are finalized,” Bidarian added. “We thank Netflix, the Kaseya Center, and the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino for their partnership.”

The statement did not cite a reason for the cancellation. But we do know that Davis, the reigning WBA lightweight champion, was recently hit with some very troubling new domestic violence allegations in a lawsuit from his ex-girlfriend. The lawsuit comes just four months after a different woman, the mother of Davis’ two children, also made an accusation of domestic violence against him (though that case has since been dismissed).

As for Paul, his last fight was earlier this year in June against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (Paul won in a 10-round unanimous decision to improve his professional record to 12-1). Though a bout against Davis would have been a very stiff test for the 28-year-old Paul, his team will now move forward with another opponent (possibly this former champion whom Paul has called out in the past).