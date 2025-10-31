Details emerge on new Gervonta Davis domestic violence charges alleged by different woman

WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis is at the center of yet another legal battle.

The 30-year-old boxer has been named as the defendant in a civil lawsuit filed in Miami-Dade County centered on some harrowing domestic violence allegations. Courtney Rossel, an ex-girlfriend of Davis, has accused Davis of battery, aggravated battery, false imprisonment, kidnapping, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, according to a report from ESPN’s Andreas Hale.

The new lawsuit comes just four months after a different woman, the mother of Davis’ two children, accused him of striking her in the head. The charge has since been dropped.

Rossel, a VIP cocktail server at a Miami gentlemen’s club named Tootsies, claims that Davis attacked her in her place of work on Monday in an area of the establishment that “did not have cameras.” Davis allegedly “dragged” her out of the building and physically assaulted her in a parking garage.

Rossel stated that she had been in a five-month relationship with Davis at the time. On Tuesday, a police report was filed with the Miami Gardens Police Department regarding the incident.

Per the suit, Davis had allegedly been similarly violent on “at least” four other occasions and had also threatened to kill her during a couple of instances. You can read more about the incident in Hale’s report here.

The charges against Davis come just a few weeks ahead of his scheduled fight with Jake Paul on Nov. 15.