Danica Patrick to drive pace car at Indy 500

Danica Patrick will be a part of this year’s Indy 500, only she will have a different role from usual.

Patrick was announced on Wednesday as the driver of the pace car. She will be driving a Corvette Stingray.

From leading the race in 2005 to setting the pace in 2021. Please help us welcome @DanicaPatrick as the driver of the @TeamChevy Corvette Stingray pace car for the 105th Running of the #Indy500 on May 30. Full Details: https://t.co/eMOmARYxqO#ThisIsMay | @GainbridgeLife pic.twitter.com/1lJHjedA7r — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) May 19, 2021

Patrick, 39, began her pro career as an IndyCar driver. She had a career-high third-place finish at the 2009 Indy 500 and won the 2008 Indy Japan 300. Patrick later began driving stock cars in 2010, where she competed until 2018.

