Danica Patrick to drive pace car at Indy 500

May 20, 2021
by Larry Brown

Danica Patrick will be a part of this year’s Indy 500, only she will have a different role from usual.

Patrick was announced on Wednesday as the driver of the pace car. She will be driving a Corvette Stingray.

Patrick, 39, began her pro career as an IndyCar driver. She had a career-high third-place finish at the 2009 Indy 500 and won the 2008 Indy Japan 300. Patrick later began driving stock cars in 2010, where she competed until 2018.

Patrick broke up with ex-boyfriend Aaron Rodgers last summer and has since begun dating someone new.

