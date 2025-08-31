Oscar Piastri wins Dutch Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri started from pole and survived multiple safety cars to win the Dutch Grand Prix at Circuit Zandvoort in the Netherlands on Sunday. Finishing behing him were Max Verstappen and rookie driver Isack Hadjar of Racing Bulls.

In an unfortunate turn of events, Lando Norris, who was in second place at the time, suffered a mechanical failure on Lap 66 which resulted in him retiring from the race.

As a result, Piastri now widens his lead in the drivers’ championship to 34 points over Norris.

With McLaren more or less having cemented themselves at the top of the constructors’ championship standings, the remainder of the season has become a battle for second place among Red Bull, Mercedes, and Ferrari.

With Ferrari having a double DNF at the Dutch Grand Prix, Kimi Antonelli getting a 15-second penalty and finishing outside the points, and Yuki Tsunoda finishing 10th and within the points, Red Bull has begun to close the gap on Mercedes and Ferrari.

Nine races remain in the season. Although the drivers’ and constructors’ championships seem to be leaning in favor or Piastri and McLaren, there is still much uncertainty among the remaining drivers and constructors.