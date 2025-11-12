Bryce James may not play for Arizona this season

Bryce James, the son of LeBron James, may not suit up at all this season for the Arizona Wildcats.

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said Tuesday the team is considering using a redshirt on James, who has yet to play in a game this season.

“Redshirting is on the table. No final decision has been made,” Lloyd told reporters. “I want Bryce to have the best college basketball career and the most options in his college basketball career long term, whatever that looks like. Throwing a kid with a lot of potential that’s developing a few garbage minutes might feel good now, but potentially, down the line, it could be something you regret.”

The question became relevant after James did not play during Tuesday’s 84-49 win over Northern Arizona. James did not even come in during garbage time, even though the Wildcats had a 29-point lead at the half.

If a college basketball player enters any game, they are no longer eligible for a redshirt that season. This is in contrast to several other sports, and clearly played into Lloyd’s decision to keep him on the bench during the blowout.

James committed to Arizona at the start of the year. He was not necessarily ranked as a top recruit and was seen as more of a developmental project, so it makes genuine sense that he might be in line for a redshirt season. It would pretty much rule out any potential one-and-done, though.