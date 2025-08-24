Kansas State QB’s father and brother caught on video getting into fight after game

The father and brother of Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson got in a fight after the Wildcats’ loss Saturday to Iowa State in Dublin, Ireland.

Video emerged Saturday showing Mark Johnson in a parking lot fight with his oldest son Anthony following Kansas State’s 24-21 loss to Iowa State. The cause of the fight is unclear from the video, but the two men are on the ground exchanging punches as Kansas State fans attempt to separate them.

Kansas State QB Avery Johnson’s father was in a fist fight with his other son in the parking lot after today’s lose😳 pic.twitter.com/CID3V8DjmD — The Voice of Reason (@reasonlocker) August 23, 2025

One bystander can be heard telling Anthony Johnson that the scene is “embarrassing as f—.” The two are eventually separated, but Johnson’s son appears to want another piece of his father as the video ends.

On Sunday, the two men issued a joint statement apologizing to both fans and to the university for the fight.

“We sincerely apologize for our actions following yesterday’s football game in Ireland. Senseless bickering escalated into an unnecessary fight,” the statement reads. “We have resolved our differences and take full responsibility for our actions.”

Joint Statement from Mark and Anthony Johnson:



Tim Fitzgerald of GoPowercat added that no arrests resulted from the incident.

Avery Johnson, the junior quarterback for the Wildcats, went 21-of-30 in Saturday’s losing effort. He threw for 273 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for one more. Expectations are high for him this season, as he began the year on the preseason watch list for both the Maxwell Award and Davey O’Brien Award.