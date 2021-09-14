Chip Kelly cracks funny joke about UCLA’s late kickoff time

Chip Kelly is 2-0 to start this season and may be feeling a little looser when dealing with the media. The man even felt comfortable enough to crack a joke on Monday.

Kelly commented on UCLA’s 7:45 pm Saturday night start time against Fresno State. The late-night start means most of the game will be played after midnight for those on the East Coast.

Kelly is pleased that the game will be in primetime for the Philippines.

Chip Kelly on the 7:45 pm start time against Fresno State: “It’s prime time in the Philippines, so let’s put on a good show for the people in Manila.” — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) September 13, 2021

You gotta love that. Hopefully the Bruins fans in the Philippines will enjoy the game (it will actually be 10:45 am in Manila).

Fresno State is 2-1 this season. They smashed UConn in their opener 49-0, lost to Oregon 31-24, and throttled Cal Poly 63-10. They’re no pushover. Kelly’s Bruins won’t have an easy time staying undefeated.