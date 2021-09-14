 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, September 13, 2021

Chip Kelly cracks funny joke about UCLA’s late kickoff time

September 13, 2021
by Larry Brown

Chip Kelly

Chip Kelly is 2-0 to start this season and may be feeling a little looser when dealing with the media. The man even felt comfortable enough to crack a joke on Monday.

Kelly commented on UCLA’s 7:45 pm Saturday night start time against Fresno State. The late-night start means most of the game will be played after midnight for those on the East Coast.

Kelly is pleased that the game will be in primetime for the Philippines.

You gotta love that. Hopefully the Bruins fans in the Philippines will enjoy the game (it will actually be 10:45 am in Manila).

Fresno State is 2-1 this season. They smashed UConn in their opener 49-0, lost to Oregon 31-24, and throttled Cal Poly 63-10. They’re no pushover. Kelly’s Bruins won’t have an easy time staying undefeated.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus