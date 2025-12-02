Crumbl Cookies CEO leading effort to keep Kalani Sitake at BYU

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake is reportedly being pursued by Penn State, and the CEO of Crumbl Cookies is trying to do his part to keep Sitake with the Cougars.

Multiple reports on Monday suggested that Penn State is targeting Sitake to be its next head coach. There is said to be “mutual interest” between the two sides.

Jason McGowan, the CEO and co-founder of the Crumbl Cookies franchise, is hoping to help influence Sitake to remain at BYU. McGowan is a huge BYU fan and one of the school’s major donors. In a social media post on Monday, he announced a contest where he is asking Cougars fans what it means for them to have Sitake as their head coach.

McGowan said he will choose “two incredible responses” and give those fans two tickets each to the Big 12 Championship Game between BYU and Texas Tech. The winning respondents will also receive airfare to the game, which is being played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Reports emerged earlier this evening highlighting the Cougars' head coach as the top target for the Penn State vacancy.

Sitake has been the head coach at BYU, which is his alma mater, since 2016. He has gone 83-44 over his 10 seasons with the Cougars. His BYU squad went 11-2 last season and is 11-1 this season. The Cougars are on the verge of the first ever College Football Playoff appearance.

Many are skeptical that Sitake would actually leave his alma mater to take another job across the country. He has not denied that he has interest in Penn State, however. It is possible the 50-year-old is using the interest from Penn State to create leverage in contract negotiations with BYU.

With several other programs having hired new head coaches, the Penn State vacancy is the last of the big available jobs. Sitake seems to be the Nittany Lions’ top choice at the moment.