Eli Manning jersey retirement has perfect timing with Arch recruitment

Ole Miss is retiring Eli Manning’s jersey on Saturday during their game at home against LSU.

Manning, 40, played at Ole Miss from 2000-2003. He was their starting quarterback for three seasons and an All-American before becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

There is little doubt that Manning deserves to join his father Arch in having his jersey retired by Ole Miss. But what’s interesting is the timing of the event.

It just so happens that Eli’s nephew, Arch, is planning a visit to Ole Miss for Saturday’s game against LSU. Arch is the top quarterback recruit in the 2023 class and had visits planned for five schools this fall (here’s his schedule).

Ole Miss seems to be very much in the mix for Arch, who has a deep Manning family legacy at the school. The timing of the event could not be a better chance for Ole Miss to impress Arch. Who knows? Maybe the Manning QB lineage at Ole Miss might span three generations.

Photo: Feb 5, 2016; San Francisco, CA, USA; New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning during the Walter Payton man of the year press conference at Moscone Center in advance of Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports