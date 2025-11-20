Larry Brown Sports

Jon Sumrall had the shortest ‘interview’ with Florida

Jon Sumrall in a headset
Aug 30, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tulane Green Wave head coach Jon Sumrall looks on against Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Jon Sumrall’s “interview” with the Florida Gators for their head coach job was about as brief as possible.

On3 reported on Wednesday that the Gators were set to meet with Sumrall regarding their head coach vacancy.

However, about an hour later, a different On3 reporter said that Sumrall was not interviewing with Florida that day.

So, no, Sumrall did not actually interview with Florida on Wednesday. Nakos reported that the Tulane coach was removing his name from consideration for the job. Sumrall even made light of the report by joking about a more important meeting he had that day.

Why did word get out that Sumrall was interviewing with Florida, only for the report to be shot down quickly? Sumrall has also been a name of heavy consideration for the Auburn Tigers. Is it possible Sumrall’s camp leaked the Florida report in order to push the Tigers?

Sumrall, 43, is expected to land a job at a high-profile school this time around. He coached Troy for two seasons from 2022-2023 and is in his second season at Tulane. Troy went 23-4 over his two seasons as head coach, and Tulane has gone 17-7 in his two seasons. They are 8-2 this season, though Sumrall recently called his squad an “average team.”

Florida is 3-7 this season and looking for a replacement after firing Billy Napier.

