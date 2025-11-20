Jon Sumrall had the shortest ‘interview’ with Florida

Jon Sumrall’s “interview” with the Florida Gators for their head coach job was about as brief as possible.

On3 reported on Wednesday that the Gators were set to meet with Sumrall regarding their head coach vacancy.

NEW: Florida is set to meet with Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall, @ZachAbolverdi reports👀



Intel: https://t.co/cQXX0yR939 pic.twitter.com/efFp4Ks5z7 — On3 (@On3sports) November 19, 2025

However, about an hour later, a different On3 reporter said that Sumrall was not interviewing with Florida that day.

Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall is not interviewing with Florida on Thursday, sources tell @On3sports.



More: https://t.co/sN6bsK5h2A https://t.co/vF4Hoy5Zzc pic.twitter.com/HL2Xf6Hejs — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) November 19, 2025

So, no, Sumrall did not actually interview with Florida on Wednesday. Nakos reported that the Tulane coach was removing his name from consideration for the job. Sumrall even made light of the report by joking about a more important meeting he had that day.

Most important meeting I have all week…Wednesday Night with QB’s! ⁦@On3sports⁩ pic.twitter.com/QIxn51XRt0 — Jon Sumrall (@CoachJonSumrall) November 19, 2025

Why did word get out that Sumrall was interviewing with Florida, only for the report to be shot down quickly? Sumrall has also been a name of heavy consideration for the Auburn Tigers. Is it possible Sumrall’s camp leaked the Florida report in order to push the Tigers?

Sumrall, 43, is expected to land a job at a high-profile school this time around. He coached Troy for two seasons from 2022-2023 and is in his second season at Tulane. Troy went 23-4 over his two seasons as head coach, and Tulane has gone 17-7 in his two seasons. They are 8-2 this season, though Sumrall recently called his squad an “average team.”

"If we want to start feeling comfortable or casual about somebody wanting to vote us in the top 25 teams. There must be a lot of bad football going on if we're one of the top 25 teams… We're an average team." – Jon Sumrall when asked if he thinks Tulane belongs in the top 25 pic.twitter.com/rn9jdt7OZ9 — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) November 18, 2025

Florida is 3-7 this season and looking for a replacement after firing Billy Napier.