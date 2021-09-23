Lane Kiffin has funny message for opposing coach Shane Beamer

Sorry, Shane Beamer, but Lane Kiffin does not have any sympathy for you.

Beamer is in his first season as head coach at South Carolina. His team is 2-1 this season and just got steamrolled by Georgia 40-13.

When asked what Georgia’s defensive line did to stop South Carolina, Beamer gave a great answer.

“They’ve got like 100 5-star players on their defense,” Beamer said humorously.

South Carolina lost to Georgia over the weekend, and Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer gave an all-time answer about how it happened (via @SECNetwork) pic.twitter.com/DWHigwvIom — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 21, 2021

Yes, the talented players plus their coaching certainly would explain why Georgia has such a good defense. But there’s more to it.

If that’s how Beamer feels about facing Georgia, Kiffin says taking on Alabama is much worse.

Ole Miss is 3-0 this season, which is its second under Kiffin. But Ole Miss has this weekend off and is preparing for its next game, which is at Alabama on Oct. 2. Assignments don’t get much more difficult than facing Bama on the road.

So if trying to run the ball against Georgia’s defense is tough, you should try beating Alabama on the road. Because the Crimson Tide have 5-star recruits on both sides of the ball, and an All-Star coaching staff.

Good luck.