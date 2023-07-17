 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, July 17, 2023

Mother of Ohio State player killed in drive-by shooting

July 17, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Ohio Stadium exterior

Oct 6, 2012; Columbus, OH, USA; Exterior view of Ohio Stadium prior to the game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Ohio State Buckeyes. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

A woman who was killed in a drive-by shooting over the weekend has been identified as the mother of an Ohio State football player.

According to WGN 9 in Chicago, a 41-year-old woman was shot and killed in a drive-by in the city at around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office later identified the victim as Ashley Griggs. Community activist Andrew Holmes said Griggs is the mother of Ohio State freshman wide receiver Carnell Tate.

Tate, who is originally from Chicago, is a 5-star prospect from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. He is ranked the No. 22 wide receiver nationally and No. 3 in the state of Ohio for the Class of 2023, according to 247 Sports.

The Chicago Police Department had no suspects in custody from the drive-by shooting as of Monday afternoon.

Article Tags

Ashley GriggsCarnell TateOhio State Football
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus