Mother of Ohio State player killed in drive-by shooting

A woman who was killed in a drive-by shooting over the weekend has been identified as the mother of an Ohio State football player.

According to WGN 9 in Chicago, a 41-year-old woman was shot and killed in a drive-by in the city at around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office later identified the victim as Ashley Griggs. Community activist Andrew Holmes said Griggs is the mother of Ohio State freshman wide receiver Carnell Tate.

Tate, who is originally from Chicago, is a 5-star prospect from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. He is ranked the No. 22 wide receiver nationally and No. 3 in the state of Ohio for the Class of 2023, according to 247 Sports.

The Chicago Police Department had no suspects in custody from the drive-by shooting as of Monday afternoon.