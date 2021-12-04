Quinn Ewers leaving Ohio State as transfer

Quinn Ewers’ stint at Ohio State did not last long.

Ewers is leaving Ohio State as a transfer, Yahoo’s Pete Thamel first reported on Friday.

Ewers, who is from Southlake Carroll in Texas, was a prized recruit who enrolled at Ohio State in August. He skipped his senior season of high school to enroll at Ohio State early.

He was always expected to redshirt in 2021. But now he will be leaving the school and reportedly is targeting programs in Texas, his home state.

Thamel says Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech are three schools Ewers is considering.

What’s interesting is Ewers was originally committed to Texas but decommitted last year. Now he is reconsidering the Longhorns, who have a new coaching staff.

Perhaps the emergence of freshman C.J. Stroud, who passed for 3,862 yards, 38 touchdowns and just five interceptions, impacted Ewers’ decision.

Ohio State’s loss will be another school’s gain.