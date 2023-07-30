Son of Chris Henry announces his college commitment

Chris Henry Jr., the son of late NFL wide receiver Chris Henry, has already made a decision on where he wants to play football in college.

Henry Jr. is a Class of 2026 wide receiver from Withrow University High School in Cincinnati. The young high schooler told ESPN’s Blake Baumgartner on Saturday that he has committed to Ohio State. He said he received an offer from the Buckeyes more than a year ago, which was before he even began his freshman year in high school.

“I just felt like I was ready. I was just tired of waiting,” Henry said. “I already knew where I wanted to go. So when I went back there, it just already felt like home and I already felt like this is where I wanted to be.”

Henry Jr. caught 29 passes for 292 yards and 5 touchdowns in his freshman season at Withrow. He said he also gave strong consideration to Georgia, Clemson and USC. He told ESPN that Ohio State’s long track record of sending wide receivers to the NFL played a big role in his decision.

Henry Jr. is the adopted son of former NFL defensive back Adam “Pacman” Jones. Henry Sr. played with Jones at West Virginia, and the two were close friends. The elder Henry died in 2009 after he fell out of the back of a pickup truck during a domestic dispute.