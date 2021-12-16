NFL world reacts to Urban Meyer firing

Urban Meyer was fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Wednesday night, and the NFL world reacted.

The Jags were 2-11 under Meyer, who was in his first season as the team’s head coach.

Meyer’s tenure was a complete mess. Aside from the poor performance on the field, the former national championship-winning coach was part of multiple controversies. The capper came when he was accused Wednesday of kicking a former player during training camp.

After news broke regarding the firing, several people reacted on Twitter. Here are some of the reactions:

Bad night to be a papa john’s pizza — PFT Commenter (@PFTCommenter) December 16, 2021

Shad Khan to Urban Meyer tonight: pic.twitter.com/6t0UECISL1 — Alex Byington (@_AlexByington) December 16, 2021

Things must have gotten really bad in Jacksonville for Urban to get fired before he could fake a health scare — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) December 16, 2021

The Jaguars closing the door on the Urban Meyer era. pic.twitter.com/Bx4cnIiAgT — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) December 16, 2021

Yep, that summarizes it.

Darrell Bevell will be the interim head coach for the Jags now that Meyer has been fired.

Photo: Joseph Maiorana-USA Today Sports