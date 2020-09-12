 Skip to main content
Video: Jonathan Adams Jr. had some crazy catches against Kansas State

September 12, 2020
by Larry Brown

Jonathan Adams catch

Jonathan Adams Jr. took advantage of the opportunity to play on a big stage on Saturday with some great displays.

Adams, a senior receiver for Arkansas State, had seven catches for 82 yards and two touchdowns in the Red Wolves’ game against Kansas State. His second touchdown catch, which put Arkansas State up 28-21, was an impressive grab.

Adams also made another impressive one-handed catch earlier in the game, though it was overturned on a review.

Adams is no joke. Last year he had 62 catches for 851 yards and 5 touchdowns. He’s headed for an even bigger season in 2020.

