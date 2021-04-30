49ers kept EVERYONE in the dark about Trey Lance draft pick

NFL fans knew for a while who was going Nos. 1 and 2 in the draft: Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson. At pick No. 3 was the big mystery. Apparently the San Francisco 49ers’ choice was a mystery to more than just fans.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Thursday that the 49ers didn’t even tell their coaches or scouts who their pick would be.

49ers did not tell their coaches or scouts their pick. They didn’t know the team was selecting Trey Lance until the pick was announced. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 30, 2021

Even Trey Lance, who became the pick, didn’t know until his phone rang that he would be the selection.

According to sources, Trey Lance didn’t know he was going to San Fran until the phone rang. Drama on all ends. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 30, 2021

When the 49ers moved up to the No. 3 spot, there were numerous rumors suggesting they wanted Mac Jones. But Jones didn’t seem like the type of prospect a team would trade numerous assets to move up for. Once we heard Justin Fields was out of their thoughts, Lance seemed more likely, even if Lance or the 49ers’ staff didn’t know it would be him.