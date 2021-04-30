 Skip to main content
49ers kept EVERYONE in the dark about Trey Lance draft pick

April 29, 2021
by Larry Brown

Trey Lance

NFL fans knew for a while who was going Nos. 1 and 2 in the draft: Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson. At pick No. 3 was the big mystery. Apparently the San Francisco 49ers’ choice was a mystery to more than just fans.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Thursday that the 49ers didn’t even tell their coaches or scouts who their pick would be.

Even Trey Lance, who became the pick, didn’t know until his phone rang that he would be the selection.

When the 49ers moved up to the No. 3 spot, there were numerous rumors suggesting they wanted Mac Jones. But Jones didn’t seem like the type of prospect a team would trade numerous assets to move up for. Once we heard Justin Fields was out of their thoughts, Lance seemed more likely, even if Lance or the 49ers’ staff didn’t know it would be him.

