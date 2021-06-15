Aaron Rodgers cracks funny joke about his drama-filled offseason

The 2021 offseason has been unlike any other for Aaron Rodgers, but the Green Bay Packers star insists he is simply living the dream.

During a video conference call on Tuesday to promote “The Match,” Rodgers was asked a sarcastic question about his quiet offseason in which his name has hardly made headlines. The two-time NFL MVP played along.

“It’s been one of those quiet offseasons you dream about where you can just kind of go through your process on your own quietly,” Rodgers said. “That’s all you can ask for as an older player in the league and someone who’s been around for a long time — to just enjoy that time to yourself and just relax and not be bothered and not have any obligations or anything going on.”

There was a lot of truth in Rodgers’ response in addition to the sarcasm. He said this offseason has been about “really enjoying my time and spending it where I want to spend it,” which is exactly what he has been doing. Rather than report to OTAs and mandatory minicamp, Rodgers has been living it up in Hawaii while reports swirl about him wanting out of Green Bay.

Still, this has hardly been a quiet offseason for Rodgers. Whether it’s the ongoing feud between him and the Packers or Tom Brady ruthlessly trolling him, Rodgers has been in the headlines constantly.