Aaron Rodgers makes big contract move to help Jets

July 26, 2023
by Larry Brown
Aaron Rodgers smiling at Jets presser

Apr 26, 2023; Florham Park, NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) talks to the media during the introductory press conference at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers has made a big move regarding his contract with the New York Jets.

Rodgers agreed to reconfigure his contract, which will allow the Jets more salary cap flexibility for the upcoming season.

Rodgers has restructured his contract to pay him $75 million guaranteed over the next two seasons, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Rodgers’ cap number for 2023 reportedly will be under $9 million, which will allow the Jets to build a nice roster around the quarterback.

Based on what is being reported, the consequence to receiving flexibility from Rodgers for this season and next season is that they will be spreading out money the quarterback is owed out into future years. Rodgers will be receiving $35 million as a signing bonus in 2023, but the amount will be spread out to $7 million per year through 2027. The Jets feel it is worth spreading out the cost in order to be as competitive as possible now while they have Rodgers.

The contract change from Rodgers also appears to confirm exactly what the veteran quarterback hinted at last week: he plans to play two seasons with the Jets.

Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets
