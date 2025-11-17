‘Initial concern’ on Aaron Rodgers’ Week 11 injury does not sound good

The Pittsburgh Steelers may need to power through without Aaron Rodgers for at least the next week or two.

Rodgers appeared to hurt his left wrist late in the first half of the Steelers’ Week 11 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa. The four-time MVP tried to break his fall with his arms after taking a huge hit while trying to extend a play deep in Bengals territory. You can watch the play here.

Mason Rudolph replaced Rodgers in the second half as Pittsburgh cruised to a 34-12 victory.

Rodgers is reportedly expected to undergo further testing on Monday to determine the true severity of the injury, but the “initial concern” points to a potential multi-week absence. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Steelers QB1 is feared to have suffered “a slight break” in his left wrist.

The initial concern is that Aaron Rodgers has, in the words of one source, “a slight break” his left wrist, but the Steelers quarterback will underdgo further testing Monday to determine the full extent of the injury and how long he’ll be sidelined, per league sources. pic.twitter.com/Or2YHzFMBk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 17, 2025

It remains unclear for how long Rodgers would have to sit out, but Schefter added that Mason Rudolph is “shaping up” to be the expected starter for Pittsburgh in Week 12.

Rodgers has yet to miss a game this season. He has led the Steelers to a 6-4 record across their first 10 games. Rodgers has thrown for 1,969 yards with 19 touchdowns and 7 interceptions in his 21st NFL campaign.