AJ Brown has message for fans calling him washed

AJ Brown had a response for fans who think the Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver is already on the decline.

The 8-2 Eagles own one of the five best records in the NFL through Week 11 and have a stranglehold on the NFC East crown. But despite the on-field success, it has not been all brotherly love in Philly thus far, with reports hinting at serious discord amongst the Eagles’ offensive stars.

Brown has been front and center in expressing his frustration. The three-time Pro Bowler has called out the Eagles’ offense for carrying its weight, with Philly winning low-scoring affairs thanks to the defense in back-to-back weeks.

On Thursday, Brown had another quote-worthy message when asked about the “speculation” that he is “not the same player” anymore.

“I guess, Saquon [Barkley] ain’t the same player, either,” Brown said with a cheeky grin. “But I don’t care about that. Y’all don’t believe that.”

AJ Brown when asked about speculation he isn't the same player this season, via @Tim_McManus:



"I guess Saquon ain't the same player either, then."pic.twitter.com/aqwQ1Z59o7 — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 20, 2025

Brown clearly doesn’t believe he or Barkley have actually regressed, but the numbers certainly point to that entering Week 12.

Through nine games played this season, Brown is on pace for the least productive season of his career. The Eagles star has tallied just 38 catches for 457 yards with 3 touchdowns. Last season, Brown recorded 44 catches for 793 yards and 4 touchdowns across his first nine games.

After averaging over 80 yards per game in each of his first three seasons in Philly, Brown is just at 50.8 per game in 2025.

Barkley’s drop-off has been even more significant, but it’s partly because he’s coming off a historically good running back campaign where he rushed for 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns. After giving the Eagles over 125 rushing yards per game last season, his average is so far down to 66.2 over his team’s first 10 games.

The defending champions have so far been able to win despite their offense taking a step back. But the path to a successful title defense will be much harder if Brown, Barkley, and the rest of the offense don’t turn things around.