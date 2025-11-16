Larry Brown Sports

Amon-Ra St. Brown gets disciplined by NFL

Amon-Ra St. Brown warming up
Oct 31, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) warms up before an NFL game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has received punishment from the NFL for the incident that got Washington Commanders defensive lineman Daron Payne ejected in Week 10.

St. Brown was fined $12,172 for smacking Payne’s facemask during last Sunday’s game. Payne had argued that St. Brown was the instigator of the incident, for which the Commanders lineman was eventually ejected.

St. Brown was not penalized for the play, as officials evidently did not see his initial move toward Payne. Payne responded by punching St. Brown, and he was ejected and given a one-game suspension for his actions.

Video of St. Brown’s actions did not emerge until well after the game, and the Commanders seemingly wanted to argue that if Payne’s actions warranted a suspension, his did as well. The league does not agree, but St. Brown will be a bit lighter in the wallet because of it.

St. Brown has 64 catches for 693 yards on the season and has scored eight touchdowns.

