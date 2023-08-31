Anthony Richardson gets huge vote of confidence from Colts teammates

Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson appears to have already won over his teammates.

The Colts announced their list of team captains for the 2023 season on Thursday, and there was a notable inclusion: Richardson was voted a captain by his peers before even starting an NFL regular season game.

The Colts obviously have lost a lot of veteran talent, and Jonathan Taylor was never going to be an option in light of his recent spat with the organization. Still, to see Richardson on the list as a rookie has to be heartening, and suggests he has quickly won the respect of his teammates entering his first NFL season.

When you hear Richardson talk, it is easy to see why those around him have a high opinion of him. He also has plenty of talent, and now will need to back it up on the field. If he does, the Colts appear to have a leader for years to come.