Report: Arch Manning’s high school OC lands NFL job

Everything Arch Manning touches turns to gold, at least so far in his budding football career. That is true even of his high school offensive coordinator.

Logan Kilgore, who served as offensive coordinator at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans last season, will be taking a job on Sean Payton’s staff with the Denver Broncos, according to Zach Barnett of Football Scoop. Kilgore will serve as a quality control coach involved with the passing game, and will assist Payton in adapting a scheme to fit quarterback Russell Wilson.

Beyond the direct New Orleans connection, Kilgore spent time working with Payton before. He was an undrafted quarterback in training camp with the Saints in 2014.

Manning finished his senior season in the fall and planned to enroll early at Texas. He and Kilgore fostered a positive relationship, judging by the 34 touchdowns and two interceptions he threw in 2022, and now both are on to bigger things.