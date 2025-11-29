Ben Johnson had great reason for ripping off his shirt after Bears’ upset of Eagles

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson won fans over with his shirtless moment on Friday for more reasons than one.

Johnson had the internet in a frenzy when he ripped off his shirt as the Bears celebrated their 24-15 win over the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. Johnson fired up his players with a top-optional version of his “good, better, best” locker room speech (video here).

The first-year Bears coach did not just pull off the stunt out of excitement or to show off his recent gym gains. Johnson did it to trigger a promotion from iconic Chicago hot dog stand “The Wieners Circle,” which promised fans free hot dogs if Johnson ever took his shirt off after a victory.

.@TheWienerCircle challenged Ben Johnson to take his shirt off after a win.



Ben Johnson obliged.



Now, Chicago gets free hot dogs on Tuesday 🤝 pic.twitter.com/JaZe7N7cQm — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) November 29, 2025

Before Friday, Chicagoans probably didn’t expect to get that free hot dog anytime soon. Johnson sounded rather perplexed about the promotion last month.

“It’s been mentioned,” Johnson told reporters when asked about the promo. “It’s a little disturbing. Why would we want to see that?”

Ben Johnson addresses the possibility of taking his shirt off if the Bears win on Sunday 😂 pic.twitter.com/B17q3AbxTM — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) October 24, 2025

Whether fans actually wanted to see Johnson celebrate shirtless or not remains unclear. But no Bears fan was going to refuse a free hot dog from a local wiener institution — and they have Johnson to thank for it.